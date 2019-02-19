Netflix has found a physical home for its forthcoming horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro Presents Ten After Midnight and feature film Let It Snow after creating a dedicated production hub in Toronto.

The SVOD service has chosen two studio spaces in the Canadian city as it looks to expand its production presence in the country.

It will lease four sound stages along with office space and support space totaling approximately 164,000 square feet at Cinespace Studios and will also lease four sound stages and adjacent office space comprising a total footprint of approximately 84,580 square feet at Pinewood Toronto Studios.

The spaces add to its physical production footprint, which already includes a lease of British Columbia’s Martini Film Studios, as well as other show production sites.

Netflix has produces a raft of shows in Canada including Hemlock Grove, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Lost in Space, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and films such as 1922 and The Package. The firm said that is on track to exceed the $500M investment in content production in Canada that it promised in 2017.

“With this commitment to Cinespace and Pinewood Toronto, we are proud to continue our investment in Canada and Canadian films and series,” said Ty Warren, Vice President, Physical Production for Netflix. “These new leases will enable us to expand our presence in Canada and provide a wealth of production jobs for skilled Canadian workers.”

“By putting the right conditions in place to attract jobs and opportunities to the province, our Government working for the People is sending a clear message that Ontario is open for business,” said Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that Ontario is now one of the most attractive places in the world for investment. We are creating an environment for job creators and workers to thrive, including in Ontario’s industry-leading film production sector.”

“I’ve been excited from day one about the interest Netflix has shown in establishing a much bigger presence in Toronto,” added Toronto Mayor John Tory. “Great crews, great studio space, great customer service and great companies like Netflix make Toronto the best place in North America to make television shows and movies.”