SECOND UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, as reports are that the alleged gun carrying suspect has been arrested.

A statement has just been released by Netflix. Per a spokesperson, “We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

UPDATED: Tense situation at Netflix headquarters. Sources close to the situation said no one can get in or out, and word is a person with a deadly weapon is the reason the building has been locked down.

KTLA-TV, which is right nearby the Sunset Bronson Studio, just went up with a report. The word we are getting is that there is a report of an active shooter on a nearby rooftop, and security smartly locked it down. Awaiting clarity, but haven’t heard back from Netflix with anything official yet.

They are now evacuating Netflix headquarters. Cop cars are everywhere, and the SWAT team is on the premises, looking for the shooter. MORE