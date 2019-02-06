Continuing its investment in Spanish originals, Netflix has unveiled five new projects which will launch on the service worldwide in 2020. In various stages of development and production, they include superhero comedy El Vecino (The Neighbor), based on the graphic novels by Santiago Garcia and Pepo Perez. Colossal and Timecrimes filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo directs the series from Elite‘s Zeta Audiovisual.

Planeta Also in the mix, Elite‘s co-creator, Carlos Montero, has a new project in the works for Netflix. El Desorden Que Dejas (The Mess You Leave Behind) is a psychological drama based on Montero’s own award-winning novel.

There are two female-centered series to come including dramedy Valeria based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, and Días De Navidad (Christmas Days) starring Fortitude‘s Verónica Echegui, Las Chicas Del Cable‘s Anna Moliner and High Heels‘ Victoria Abril.

The fifth project announced today is an anime adaptation of the best-selling novel Memorias De Idhun by Laura Gallego and produced by Endemol Shine’s Zeppelin. (See below for more detail on each of the new projects.)

Netflix’s Vice President Original Series, Francisco Ramos, noted the “meaningful investment in the Spanish market” via the new projects and said the plan is to continue not only with series, but also movies, documentaries and unscripted.

In addition, Netflix is also in production on new seasons for hits La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Las Chicas Del Cable and Elite as well as new shows Hache, Alta Mar and Criminal.

Here’s a closer look at the new Spanish originals:

– El Vecino: Javier’s life is not going well. The last thing he needs is for an alien to land on him and transfer its powers before dying. Now Javier is a superhero, but it turns out super powers are useless when you get fired from your job or your girlfriend decides she wants to take a break. Fortunately, Javier’s friend and neighbor José will teach him to use his powers for good and hide his secret identity, especially from his girlfriend who’s now investigating Titan, the mysterious superhero.

Director: Nacho Vigalondo; Showrunners: Carlos de Pando, Sara Antuña; Writers: Miguel Esteban and Raúl Navarro; Executive producers: Nahikari Ipiña, Eneko Gutiérrez; Production company: Zeta Audiovisual; Main cast: Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Catalina Sopelana and Adrián Pino

– El Desorden Que Dejas: Aiming to give her marriage a second chance, young literature teacher Raquel accepts a position in the town where her husband grew up. She soon learns that another teacher committed suicide, possibly bullied by her very own students, and begins a quest to find the truth in a place where everybody seems to have secrets.

Writer/Creator: Carlos Montero, based on his novel published by Planeta

– Días de Navidad: Showcases the Christmas celebration of four sisters in their family home through three different time periods, which are also three key moments in their lives. Family dynamics, secrets and personal confrontations will be seen from different perspectives through the lens of time.

Creator/Director: Pau Freixas; Writers: Pau Freixas, Clara Esparrach; Production company: Filmax (Arca Audiovisual); Main cast: Verónica Echegui, Anna Moliner, Nerea Barros, Victoria Abril, Verónica Forqué, Charo López, Ángela Molina and Elena Anaya

– Valeria: Valeria is a writer in crisis, both with her novels and her emotionally distant husband. But she finds solace in her three best friends who support her through her journey.

Writers: María López Castaño, Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña, Fernanda Eguiarte; Creator: María López Castaño based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent; Creative consultant: Elísabet Benavent; Production company: Plano a Plano

– Memorias De Idhún: On the day of the astral conjunction of three suns and moons in Idhun, Ashran the Necromancer gathered all the power and began the kingdom of terror of the winged snakes. On Earth, Jack and Victoria fight a battle for Idhun’s freedom. But the heroes still don’t know the design of a prophecy that will intertwine their fates.

Director: Maite Ruiz de Austri; Executive producers: Pilar Blasco, Alexis Barroso; Writers: Laura Gallego, Andrés Carrión; Production company: Zeppelin