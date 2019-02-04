After staying quiet for the most part during Sundance, Netflix has emerged, taking U.S. rights and some foreign for Voltage Pictures’ Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile for a reported $9M. Pic, directed by Joe Berlinger, tells the story of mass-murderer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron) but seen through a viewpoint of his imagined innocence. Lily Collins plays his devoted partner, with Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Angela Sarafyan and Jim Parsons also starring. An awards season theatrical run is planned.