Netflix is continuing its aggressive move into African originals with its latest commission – teen series Blood & Water.

The series, which will be directed by Nommer 37 director Nosipho Dumisa, follows a local teen uncovering her family’s secret past and navigating the complicated world of a South African high school.

This comes two months after the SVOD service unveiled Queen Sono, starring Quantico’s Pearl Thusi, as its first African original.

Blood & Water will be produced by Dumisa’s Nommer 37 team at Gambit Films with Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute writing and co-directing with Nosipho, Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

The series is set to start production later this year and is expected to launch globally in 190 countries in 2020.

“Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core,” Nosipho said. “As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn’t shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing.”

“We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix. Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world,” added Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals, Europe, Turkey and Africa, at Netflix. “Following on the heels of Queen Sono, Blood & Water is the next step in our further investment in original African content and we’re excited to explore more projects across the region.”