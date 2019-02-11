Neon has secured the North American rights to the award-winning Sundance Film Festival documentary feature Honeyland, which marks the distributor’s fifth acquisition out of the Park City this year. No release date has been set.

The docu is the directorial debut of Macedonian filmmakers Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska. Nestled in an isolated mountain region deep within the Balkans, Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in a village without roads, electricity or running water. She’s the last in a long line of wild beekeepers, eking out a living farming honey in small batches to be sold in the closest city – a mere four hours’ walk away. Hatidze’s peaceful existence is thrown into upheaval by the arrival of an itinerant family, with their roaring engines, seven rambunctious children and herd of cattle.

Honeyland picked up the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for cinematography, and World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for originality.

Atanas Georgiev produced and edited the project. Submarine Entertainment is handling sales.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.