Amazon Prime Video is bringing the end of the world to SXSW and I feel fine. Neil Gaiman’s forthcoming limited series Good Omens is ready to celebrate the apocalypse at the Austin-based confab with multiple events starting March 8, the opening weekend of the fest.

Based on the novel, Good Omens is set to debut on the streaming service May 31, but SXSW attendees can experience the series in all its apocalyptic glory in Austin. Activities will include appearances and conversations with the show’s executive producer Gaiman (who also wrote the book), director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, as well as series stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm.

In the spirit of immersive SXSW activations and events like last year’s Westworld and Ready Player One setups, Good Omens will have plenty of Armageddon fun for everyone. From March 8-11, the “Good Omens Garden of Earthly Delights,” will be there amidst the End of Days. Here, festival-goers can dive into all that this world has to offer as the apocalypse looms near — which is May 31, the same day that Good Omens debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

A witty, epic tale set at the brink of the Apocalypse, Good Omens tells the adventurous story of a fussy angel, Aziraphale (Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (Tennant) – a pair of frenemies who’ve become overly fond of their lives on Earth and have formed an unlikely alliance to stop the world from ending. The six-episode limited series is based on the beloved 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

The series also stars Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and others. Good Omens is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers.

Read the details of all the Good Omens events at SXSW:

SATURDAY, MARCH 9th:

Featured Session: A Conversation with Neil Gaiman

Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Time: 3:30-4:30PM

Neil Gaiman is a bestselling author and creator of books, graphic novels, short stories, TV series and films, including Neverwhere, Coraline, The Graveyard Book, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, American Gods, among others. His novel Good Omens, which he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett 30 years ago, is being adapted for the screen and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 31st, 2019. In 2017, Gaiman became a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Originally from England, he lives in the United States, where he is a professor at Bard College.

“Good Omens:” The Nice and Accurate SXSW Event

Location: The Zach Theater; 202 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Time: 6:30PM

The end is nigh and so is the highly anticipated debut of Good Omens, coming to Amazon Prime Video this year. In this featured session with series showrunner and best-selling author Neil Gaiman, joined by director Douglas Mackinnon and cast including Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm and more, attendees will get the most in-depth look at the limited series to date and watch never-before-seen exclusive clips from the entire series. Additionally, fans will have the rare opportunity to take part in what will certainly be an amusing discussion with the cast and creatives.

FRI-MON, MARCH 8th-11th:

Location: 604 Driskill Street, Austin, TX 78701

“Good Omens” Garden of Earthly Delights

The Good Omens Garden of Earthly Delights carries out the spirits of the unlikely duo and transports guests into the world of the beloved book. Surrounded by a wall of lush foliage, the garden is free of charge and can be reached by entering through a massive winged hourglass on Driskill Street. The duality of the heroes’ friendship is ever-present in the space, from the moment guests step foot into the garden and are met at the entrance by angel and demon greeters.

The “Garden” will include wine, beer and bites as well as lounges for manicures, hand massages and hairstyling. There will also be a pop-up book shop and a “Hellhound Puppy Pen” filled with adoptable furry friends from Austin Animal Center.

The weekend will also include entertainment from magicians, sword swallowers, fire breathers, tarot-card readers as well as musicians, a Queen tribute band, a DJ set from Questlove and an interactive, life-size chess tournament with Twitch.

The “Good Omens Garden of Earthly Delights” will include the Entertainment Weekly + Amazon Prime Video Party on March 9 as well as a Buzzfeed + Amazon Prime Video Party on March 10.