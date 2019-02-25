With viewer interest in college and NFL football surging, NBC Sports Group is adding a high-profile showcase for high school players to its portfolio, acquiring the All-American Bowl from All American Games LLC.

NBC has broadcast the annual contest held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, since 2004. The company described it as “the nation’s premier high school football game” in an announcement of the deal, which gives it multi-platform rights as well as ownership of the game and related events. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The 20th edition of the bowl game is set for January 4, 2020. The 2019 game last month drew a total audience of about 3 million viewers, making the game the most watched high school sporting event in the U.S.

During its two-decade history, the game has featured 453 NFL players, 159 NCAA All-Americans, 50 Super Bowl champions, and 16 Heisman finalists.

“We are excited to continue the incredible legacy of the All-American Bowl, and engage the wide-ranging assets of NBC Sports Group and NBCUniversal to elevate the game to new heights,” NBC Sports VP of programming Gary Quinn said. “From Andrew Luck to Odell Beckham Jr., and Tua Tagovailoa to Trevor Lawrence, the All-American Bowl is synonymous with football excellence, and we look forward to adding this marquee event to our premium roster of owned properties.”

“After twenty years, we are proud and excited to hand-off leadership of the All-American Bowl and its related properties to NBC Sports,” All American Games CEO Douglas Berman said. “They will be great stewards of the event into the future.”

To compliment coverage of the game itself, NBC Sports Group will produce shoulder programming across NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital to spotlight the nation’s top high-school football players. SportsEngine, the company’s industry leading sports technology platform in the youth and amateur sports participation market, will also work with the All-American Bowl on various initiatives.