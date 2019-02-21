NBC has promoted 13-year company veteran Shelby Shaftel to SVP Alternative Programming and Development. In the new gig she will shepherd projects from concept through postproduction, directing creative, staffing decisions, talent, marketing and brand partnerships

Shaftel oversees such current NBC unscripted fare as Dwayne Johnson-led The Titan Games, Amy Poehler’s Making It and EP LeBron James’ The Wall. She also manages a diverse slate of projects in various stages of development and has also taken on new responsibilities tracking the international television marketplace for adaptation opportunities.

‘The Voice’ NBC

“Shelby has played an integral role in our department’s success over the last several years, having helped shepherd and launch some of our biggest franchises, including The Voice,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Alternative Programming and Development at NBC, to whom Shaftel continues to report. “She’s an excellent storyteller with incredible creative instincts. Her deep understanding of our brand and the television landscape are invaluable.”

Shaftel joined NBC in 2006 as part of its Page Program and most recently served as VP Alternative Programming and Development. She has worked on the network’s hit singing completition series The Voice since its 2011 launch.