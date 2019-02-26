NBC has renewed all three of its Chicago-set drama series from Dick Wolf: Chicago Fire (for Season 8), Chicago P.D. (Season 7) and Chicago Med (Season 5).

The network notes that the Windy City trio is delivering their most-watched season ever, per Nielsen. Chicago Med is averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers overall in Live+7,Fire is at a 2.1 in 18-49 and 11.7 million viewers; and P.D. has a 2.1 in 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, said in announcing the renewals. “The Chicago franchise is a linchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

Wolf, Derek Haas, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce all three series. Chicago Med also is EP’d by Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead and Michael Brandt. Fire’s additional EPs are Brandt, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman and Michael Gilvary. P.D.’s other EPs are Rick Eid, and Eriq La Salle.

The shows produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment air consecutively on Wednesday nights — Med at 8 p.m., Fire at 9 and P.D. at 10.