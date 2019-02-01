NBC has ordered a pilot presentation for Village Gazette, a single-camera comedy from Amber Ruffin, who also will star, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemakers Productions, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal TV.

Written by Ruffin and Shelly Gossman (Saturday Night Live), Village Gazette centers on Amber (Ruffin), the editor of the Benson Village Gazette. She loves fluff pieces that demonstrate the idyllic nature of life in her hometown. When the newspaper owners hire a reporter who’s looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.

Ruffin and Gossman executive produce with Meyers and Shoemaker and Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer. Universal TV is the studio.

The presentation order is a late pickup that comes after NBC was pretty much wrapped with its 2019 pilot greenlights. It’s the fourth half-hour starring vehicles, joining comedy pilots headlined by Kenan Thompson, Kal Penn and Bradley Whitford.

When Ruffin joined Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014, she became the first black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. In addition to her behind-the scenes duties, Ruffin grew her on-screen presence on Late Night with her popular “Amber Says What” segment as well as such skits as “Amber’s Late Night Safe Space.”

In addition to Late Night, Ruffin has written on Comedy Central/Broadway Video’s Detroiters. She also was a regular narrator on Drunk History.