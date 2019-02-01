NBC is teaming with Just For Laughs on Bring The Funny, a new comedy competition series that aims to find the next great comedic act. The network ordered 10 episodes of the series that will feature SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy as judges, with comedian Amanda Seales as host.

The announcement comes as Fox is developing Funny People, a reality-competition series featuring rising comics.

Bring The Funny, billed as a new competition series for the next generation of comedy lovers, will feature the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts, according to the show’s official description. “From solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more – anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.”

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski will executive produce. Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills serves as consulting producer. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Those interested in competing in Bring the Funny (age 13 or older) can find more information at http://www.bringthefunnycasting.com