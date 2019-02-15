NBC has named three new SVPs, promoting network veterans Deepak Jesrani and Mike Nunes and bringing in Warner Horizon Television’s Lisa Roos. Jesrani and Roos have been appointed SVP, Drama Development, while Nunes will be SVP, Current Development.

Following former NBC Drama EVP Lisa Katz’s elevation to Co-President of Scripted Programming last February, the department’s SVP Cara Dellerson was upped from SVP to EVP, Drama Programming. Roos’ hire fills the vacancy in NBC’s senior drama development ranks.

NBC

“This team has been responsible for some of the most beloved shows on television, and we are so happy to recognize Deepak and Mike’s talent, dedication and significant contributions to our programming,” said Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “We’re also very excited to have Lisa join NBC. She has sharp creative instincts and deep relationships across the industry and will make a great addition to an already strong drama development team.”

Roos comes to NBC from Warner Horizon TV where she served as VP, Scripted Programming, and oversaw the development of content for basic cable networks, including the first season of Lifetime’s You (now a Netflix original series). During her 13 years at Warner Bros. Television, Roos managed such broadcast pilots as Gotham, Person of Interest, The Mentalist, The Following and The Vampire Diaries.

Jesrani, who has been at NBC since 2002, most recently held the title of VP, Drama Development, where he was instrumental in shepherding such shows as Manifest, New Amsterdam Timeless and Blindspot, as well as upcoming dramas The Enemy Within and The InBetween. Previously, Jesrani worked on long-running series that include The Blacklist, Chicago Fire and Grimm while serving as Director of Drama Development. Early in his tenure at NBC, Jesrani worked for both the drama development and current programming teams, contributing to a number of shows, including Chuck, My Name Is Earl and Heroes.

A 13-year veteran of NBC, Nunes most recently held the title of VP, Current Programming, where he has worked on This Is Us, The Good Place, Superstore, breakout New Amsterdam, recent transplant Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the upcoming comedy Abby’s. Beginning his NBC career in drama development, Nunes has risen through the ranks and handled a number of shows, including Community, Parenthood and Revolution.