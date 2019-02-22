HBO Films has slotted April 6 as the debut date for Native Son, the Rashid Johnson-directed drama that the premium cabler made a splashy deal for last month at Sundance where the film had its world premiere. This announcement, which was made by HBO Films president Len Amato, also included a first-look teaser. See the video above.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, based on the seminal 1940s novel by Richard Wright, the film centers on Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who is hired as a chauffeur for affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp). As Thomas enters this seductive new world of money and power — including a precarious relationship with Dalton’s daughter, Mary (Margaret Qualley) — he faces unforeseen choices and perilous circumstances that will alter the course of his life forever.

Nick Robinson, KiKi Layne, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier, and Sanaa Lathan also co-star. Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment produced Native Son, while Stephanie Meurer served as executive producer.

The pic is slated to air at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and will be available across HBO’s streaming platforms.