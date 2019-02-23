EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Arcand (Cold Pursuit) has been cast opposite Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg and Kellan Lutz in FBI: Most Wanted, the planted spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on its Most Wanted list.

Arcand will play Agent Clinton Skye, Mohawk Nation, Jess’ brother-in-law, a marksman with a law degree.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner, who also has been directing episodes of Wolf’s Chicago dramas on NBC.

Arcand currently appears in the feature Cold Pursuit in the role of Smoke. He also recently guest-starred on CBS’ Bull and Supernatural. He previously guest starred in Longmire, and had recurring and regular roles in the Canadian series Frontier, Heartland, Blackstone and North of 60. Arcand is repped by Darryl Mork Talent Management and Phoenix Rising Entertainment.