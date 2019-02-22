Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer is set for a lead role opposite Daniel Zovatto in Showtime’s upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a followup to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Dormer will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story. Charismatic, clever and chameleonic, Magda is a dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.

Cast also includes series regulars Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas (Penny Dreadful, The Alienist) is set to direct multiple episodes.

Dormer starred as Margaery Tyrell for the first six seasons of Game Of Thrones. Dormer’s previous television credits include her starring role as Anne Boleyn on the hit Showtime drama The Tudors, along with Picnic At Hanging Rock, The Scandalous Lady Woman and Elementary. In film, she starred in the indie psychological revenge thriller In Darkness, which she co-wrote with the film’s director Anthony Bryne. She’ll next be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of The Professor and the Madman and The Dark Crystal.