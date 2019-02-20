Nahnatchka Khan has signed a lucrative four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television. Under the exclusive eight-figure pact, Khan will create, develop, write, supervise and produce series projects.

Universal TV landed Khan in a competitive situation, with the deal pegged by industry sources at about $8 million a year. Khan is among a slew of A-list writer-producers who have been seeking overall deals in the past month or so, sparking bidding wars among traditional studios and SVOD platforms that have sending prices through the roof. Because of the red-hot overall deal market, four-year pacts have now become the norm, which also is the case with the blockbuster new deal Sam Esmail just inked with UCP.

Khan is coming off a series of overall deals at 20th Century TV where she had been for almost her entire career to date, with her tenure spanning the past decade and a half.

ABC

Khan is the creator and executive producer of ABC/20th TV’s comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, currently in its fifth season and sold in off-network syndication. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of ABC/20th TV’s comedy Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons. Before that, Khan worked on 20th TV’s Fox/TBS animated comedy series American Dad for seven years, rising to executive producer.

“Natch is a singular voice with a proven track record of success and versatility,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “She’s a highly sought-after writer/director/producer whose work reflects a deep commitment to the representation of women and diverse communities. We couldn’t ask for a better collaborator.”

In addition to sister broadcast network NBC, Universal TV has been supplying other broadcast networks (series FBI and potential spinoff for CBS, Jason Katims pilot for Fox), cable networks (The Bold Type for Freeform) and streaming platforms (Russian Doll, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix).

Khan just completed post-production on the feature film she directed, Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong and FOTB’s Randall Park, which will be out this summer on Netflix.. Under the 20th TV deal, she had her own production company, Fierce Baby, with Mandy Summers as development executive. Khan is repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.