EXCLUSIVE: Mythology Entertainment is breaking up. James Vanderbilt and William Sherak are parting ways with Bradley Fischer. They will restructure the partnership in Mythology Entertainment. While the trio will continue to produce several existing Mythology projects currently in development, the company will no longer acquire or produce any new projects.

Vanderbilt and Sherak will assume control over part of the current Mythology development slate. Fischer will take over other projects under his own banner.

Said Fischer: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built in the years since Jamie, Laeta Kalogridis and I first started Mythology and couldn’t be more excited about bringing the rest of our great development projects to life. I wish Jamie and William the best of luck in their new venture.”

“I look forward to building on the great work we started and I wish Brad continued success,” said Sherak.

Vanderbilt added: “We had a great run and I am very proud of what we accomplished together.”

Mythology most recently produced for Amblin and Universal House With A Clock In Its Walls, and the Luca Guadagnino-directed Suspiria for Amazon Studios. Company also made White House Down and Slender Man.