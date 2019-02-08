EXCLUSIVE: Mykelti Williamson has been tapped to co-star opposite Malin Akerman in NBC’s legal drama pilot Prism, from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. Prism is described as a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking, Is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Williamson will play Judge Henley.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

Kurosawa’s Rashomon uses a plot device that became known as the Rashomon Effect, which involves various characters providing contradictory interpretations of the same incident.

Williamson recurs as Denny Woods on Chicago P.D. and previously recurred on Lethal Weapon and Underground, among other credits. His film work includes a co-starring role in Denzel Washington’s Oscar-nominated Fences. He is repped by Paradigm, Frontline Management and attorney David Fox.