Domenick Lombardozzi has been cast as a series regular HBO’s upcoming comedy series Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn and directed and executive produced by Nicole Holofcener.

Mrs. Fletcher, based on The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel, is a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on the lives of Eve, an empty-nest mother (Hahn) and her college freshman son, played by Jackson White. Casey Wilson, Owen Teague, Jen Richards and Cameron Boyce also co-star and Jasmine Cephas Jones recurs.

Lombardozzi will play George, a plumber struggling to take care of his aging father.

Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon executive produce with Holofcener and Perrotta.

The Wire alum Lombardozzi recently wrapped a critically praised arc on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. He’ll next be seen on the big screen opposite Liam Neeson in Cold Pursuit and in Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman, as well as recurring on The Deuce, a role which reunites him with The Wire executive producer David Simon. Joining the cast of Mrs Fletcher and The Deuce may put Lombardozzi in contention for most appearances on HBO projects with arcs on Oz, Entourage, Bored To Death and Boardwalk Empire and the feature 61* He also can be seen in a recurring role on Starz’s Power. Lombardozzi is repped by Leverage Management and Gersh.