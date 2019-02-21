EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood agency MPRM Communications has promoted Caitlin McGee to SVP and Natalie Yallouz to VP among several moves made to bolster its leadership team. McGee, with the company since 2007, and Yallouz for a total of eight years, now oversee MPRM’s TV, digital media and technology clients that include Bunim/Murray Productions, Blumhouse Television, Viacom and Skybound Entertainment among others.

McGee has led the agency’s television awards team as well as publicity efforts for clients including AMC Networks, Netflix, NBC’s The Voice and World of Dance, Showtime Documentary Films, TV One and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Yallouz has spearheaded publicity for corporate and tech clients including Google Play, Snap, Krikey, Indigenous Media and 20th Century Fox Television Global Distribution.

Also promoted at MPRM: Sara Tehrani to account supervisor, and Katie Jo Ash and Jill Gurich to senior account executive on the film team. They recently have worked on campaigns for If Beale Street Could Talk, Destroyer, Leave No Trace, Columbus and Hal as well as for projects at Lionsgate, Magnolia Pictures, and Vertical Entertainment. Gurich also works on home entertainment campaigns for Universal and Sony Pictures along with Villegas, who also works on Well Go USA titles.

MPRM also said it has hired Breanna Hogan as an account executive in the TV division, while Rachel Villegas was upped to account executive and Summer Cantu to account coordinator. Hogan arrives from Endemol Shine North America and before that Shelter PR.