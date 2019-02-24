Morgan Woodward, who appeared in more than 250 movies and TV shows during a 40-year acting career, died in Paso Robles, Calif. on Feb. 22 at age 93.

The versatile character actor played oil man Marvin “Punk” Anderson on TV show Dallas in 55 episodes from 1980-1987, but also had two appearances on the original Star Trek series, was Elder Morgan in the film Logan’s Run, and was a regular on the long-running Gunsmoke TV series. The veteran actor played hard-bitten or menacing types.