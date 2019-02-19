The producers of Sunday’s Oscars have been mostly mum on plans in a wild year, but on Tuesday they unveiled the latest list of presenters: Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh are joining the live ceremony on ABC.

They join the previously announced presenters Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said the group brings “excitement, momentum, and elements of surprise to this year’s Oscars.”

That’s for sure. This year’s ceremony is host-less, and has been revamping since reversing its decision Friday to award all 24 categories during the live show on ABC. That came after saying four categories — Cinematography, Editing Make-Up & Hairstyling and Live Action Shorts — would be awarded during commercials, with the winners’ speeches edited together to air later in the show. The backlash was immediate.

The 91st Oscars are Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on ABC.