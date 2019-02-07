The monster hunt will begin next year. No, we’re not talking about the national elections but the Screen Gems fantasy action film starring Milla Jovovich from Resident Evil writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson. Monster Hunter will launch September 4, 2020, Sony Pictures said tonight.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Sony

Here’s the logline: Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

Tip “T.I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman co-star in Monster Hunter, and Anderson also produces alongside Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Jeremy Bolt and Dennis Berard.

Surprisingly, the video game adaptation from Constantin Film has that Labor Day weekend to itself thus far.

Jovovich also starred in Anderson’s six-film Resident Evil franchise, which has banked more than $1.2 billion worldwide. It’s most recent installment, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, grossed $312 million worldwide in 2016.