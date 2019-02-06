EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some anticipated first footage of Sundance buzzer Monos, which was snapped up by Neon in Park City, and this weekend gets its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Colombian “survivalist saga” Monos follows a young group of soldiers and guerillas training on a remote mountain in Latin America with an American hostage played by Julianne Nicholson. The teenage commandos, who have nicknames like Rambo, Smurg, Bigfoot, Wolf and Boom-Boom, perform military training exercises while watching over a prisoner and a conscripted dairy cow for a shadow force know only as The Organization. After an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, the mission begins to collapse.

Berlin Film Festival

The lauded Spanish-language feature, which won a Special Jury Award in Sundance, has a score by composer Mica Levi, known for her work on Under the Skin and Jackie. Director Alejandro Landres co-wrote the screenplay with Alexis Dos Santos. Producers are Landes and Fernando Epstein as well as Santiago Zapata and Cristina Landes. The cast features Nicholson as well as Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón.

Le Pacte is handling international sales at the EFM where it will likely see good footfall for the project.