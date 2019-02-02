EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has given release dates for the next two installments of Mission: Impossible: July 23, 2021 and Aug. 5, 2022.

Tom Cruise will, of course, be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt and Christopher McQuarrie, as previously reported, will return to direct and write. This will take The Usual Suspects Oscar winner through four Mission: Impossible movies in a row as director/writer.

Said Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, “We couldn’t be more excited to build on the massive success of Mission:Impossible—Fallout by reteaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations.”

Continued Gianopulos, “We’ve also enjoyed a great partnership with Skydance and David Ellison on these three most recent films and look forward to continued success together on this great franchise.”

Through six movies, Mission: Impossible has amassed $3.5 billion worldwide with the most recent sequel, Mission: Impossible: Fallout, being the highest grossing installment in the series both at the domestic B.O. ($220.1M) and worldwide ($791.1M). Fallout was also the best-reviewed in the Cruise franchise with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes.

Skydance Media will be re-joining Paramount as a partner on the franchise. Both studios are teaming on the upcoming Top Gun sequel (June 26, 2020), Terminator (November 1, 2019) and action thriller Gemini Man (October 11, 2019).