2nd Update: The answer is maybe.

Some see the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston-Nicole Kidman feel-good movie potentially gaining on Glass is this languid Super Bowl box office period. Right now, averages see Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan movie at $8.7M for the weekend ahead of Upside‘s $8M. It’s still early, and folks will make their way to the movies tomorrow before the Big Game. They won’t be turning out in huge numbers as most of the majors decided to sit out this weekend.

The Upside has had some fantastic holds in a way that no one expected. It was -26% in weekend 2, -20% in weekend 3, and it’s expected to be -32% in weekend 4 here. STXfilms gets credit for getting this movie in shape, editing it from an R to a PG-13 and really keeping this pic alive more than year after it was sidelined by the Weinstein Co. implosion, sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with a low RT score following TIFF.

Glass looks to take $2.6M today, followed by Sony’s Miss Bala with $2.57M, and The Upside with $2.4M. The latter STXfilms/Lantern release will fly past $74M by Sunday.

Sony Pictures

Sony’s Miss Bala, which is estimated to have a production cost of $15M before P&A, isn’t doing well with an estimated 3-day of $6.5M, and we knew that going into the weekend. Even at that this low, responsible cost, the weekend ticket sales aren’t anything to crow about. The one positive thing to say is that Sony did try to find a good place on the calendar for the title –without competition– and B.O. business logic dictates that if there’s one movie that could over-index on Super Bowl weekend, it’s an action movie. Despite the flag-planting, it doesn’t look like anyone is coming. From a distance, a remake of the original 2011 Mexican movie looked cool with Gina Rodriguez in a very different role from her Jane the Virgin character We’ve seen these female-driven shoot-em ups before, i.e. TriStar’s Colombiana with Zoe Saldana. That movie, though more expensive at $40M, had a higher opening of $10.4M. A $10M-$12M start would have been decent profit wise for Miss Bala.

1st Update: Sony’s English-language remake of the 2011 Gerardo Naranjo movie Miss Bala began previews Thursday night grossing $650,000 at 2,050 theaters in what is expected to be a low and slow Super Bowl weekend at the box office.

Universal

Miss Bala is the only wide release this weekend, expected to draw $7M-$10M in a frame where Universal/BVI/Blumhouse’s Glass in its third weekend is expected to excel with $11.3M. Through yesterday, the M. Night Shyamalan pic counts $79.1M through two weeks, running 6% behind the director’s Split from two years ago.

While business will drop anywhere from 60%-75% from Saturday to Super Bowl Sunday for most non-family movies, the weekend has improved significantly for male-oriented pics like 2009’s Taken ($24.7M) or American Sniper, which in 2015 made $30.6M over the Big Game weekend, the pic’s sixth frame. People do go to the movies over Super Bowl weekend, and plan their moviegoing on Friday or Saturday. But if there’s nothing amazing on the marquee, then forget about it.

Why didn’t any more major studios program here during Super Bowl LIII? Says one studio boss this morning, “It’s a gamble.”

We’ll see if business builds for Miss Bala. Even though it has a 29% Rotten Tomatoes score, it could over-index with Latinx audiences thanks to Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez in the title role. It will be interesting to see whether the shoot ’em up is critic-proof. Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke directed this remake, which follows a woman who finds a power that she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime.

Miss Bala’s Thursday night is ahead of the $600K for Fox’s Hitman: Agent 47 ($8.3M opening), the Jennifer Lopez January 2015 thriller The Boy Next Door ($500K Thursday, $14.9M opening) and far ahead of the $200K for Machete Kills ($3.8M opening).

Among regular pics in release yesterday, Glass led all titles with $1.2M, up 3% over Wednesday for a second week take of $24.5M.

STXfilms/Lantern’s The Upside was second $940K for a three week running cume of $66.7M. Universal/DreamWorks/Participant’s Green Book was third with $580K, up 7% over Wednesday, with an 11-week running total of $51.5M.

Counterprogramming for the weekend: Warner Bros. Peter Jackson WWI doc will play in 735 theaters this weekend after its Fathom Events play; current cume is $8.3M. It’s just another doc that’s working on the big screen in the wake of RBG, Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor.

Bleecker Street has the Joe Penna-directed Cannes Film Festival survival thriller from last year, Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen at New York’s Angelika and Landmark W. 57 and Los Angeles’ Landmark and ArcLight Hollywood.