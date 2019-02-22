EXCLUSIVE: Mirrah Foulkes, the Australian writer, director and actor whose directorial debut feature film Judy & Punch starring Mia Wasikowska had its word premiere in the World Dramatic Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has signed with UTA.

Foulkes is the only female member of the filmmaking collective Blue-Tongue Films, which includes her husband David Michôd as well as Nash and Joel Edgerton. Nash Edgerton was a producer on Judy And Punch, a dark, satirical period revenge tale. That pic came after she directed a string of short films that garnered multiple festival awards.

As an actor, Foulkes’ film credits include Michôd’s Animal Kingdom and alongside Cate Blanchett in The Turning. She currently stars in the Hulu series Harrow, with other TV credits including Netflix’s The Crown, Top of the Lake and a recurring role CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

Foulkes will be repped by UTA in all areas; she continues to be repped by United Management and Untitled Entertainment on the acting side.