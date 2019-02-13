EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and Richard Dreyfuss are set to star in Reckoning, the Dark Castle Entertainment crime thriller written and directed by Adam Lipsius. Lipsius is also producing the pic under his Uptown 6 production shingle along with Alex Mace.

The indie centers on Ben Myers (Dreyfuss), a temperamental, take-no-prisoners tough guy with a terrifying dark side who, despite suffering from leukemia while nursing his dementia-ridden wife, decides to seek revenge on the thieves who have destroyed his life. Sorvino will play Police Detective Nick Wallace, Ben’s somewhat estranged daughter who rebukes his attempts to buy her affections.

Sorvino’s upcoming projects include the Fox comedy Stuber, a recurring stint on Season 9 of ABC’s Modern Family, and season three of the Crackle series, StartUp. She’s repped by APA and Management 360.

Dreyfuss, also repped by APA, can currently be seen two Netflix films; The Last Laugh, opposite Chevy Chase, and Polar, starring Mads Mikkelsen.