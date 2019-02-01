In a competitive situation, Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44 has acquired the rights to Mira Jacob’s upcoming graphic memoir Good Talk to develop as a half-hour comedy series, with Jacob attached to pen the series adaptation and Fresh Off the Boat author Eddie Huang executive producing.

Good Talk will be published March 26 by Penguin Random House imprint, One World. The potential series will follow the bold, wry and intimate memoir about American identity, interracial families, and the realities that divide us.

Berg and Lombardo will executive produce with Huang.

REX/Shutterstock

REX/Shutterstock/HBO

Film 44 recently received a series order for its Dare Me at USA Network. It was the company’s first pilot order and subsequent series order since Berg and Lombardo partnered at Film 44 last year.

Jacob also wrote the critically praised novel The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Dancing, published in 2014 by Random House.

Berg and Lombardo are repped by WME. Jacob is repped by Michelle Tessler at Tessler Literary Agency and WME. Huang is repped by UTA.