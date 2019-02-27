Mike Vogel, coming off his starring role on the NBC military drama The Brave, has been tapped to lead the cast of another broadcast drama project, ABC pilot Triangle, from Jon Harmon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Vogel will play the central character David Roman whose life has always been a bit of a rollercoaster. He’s an orphan who bounced between foster homes growing up. Now hoping to begin a new life with his daughter, Natalie and fiancé Alex, their tropical vacation is interrupted by a violent storm which capsizes their boat and lands them in a strange land filled with danger, mystery, and no way home.

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce.

Before headlining NBC’s The Brave, Vogel played the lead on CBS’ summer drama series Under the Dome and the Syfy miniseries Childhood’s End. In features, he was recently seen in Battle of the Sexes and The Case for Christ. He is repped by Geordie Frey and Gersh Agency.