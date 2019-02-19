Former Luke Cage star Mike Colter is set as a male lead opposite Katja Herbers in CBS’ drama pilot Evil, reuniting with the network, The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by the Kings, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Benoist (Herbers), a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins David Dacosta (Colter), a Catholic priest-in-training, and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Colter’s Dacosta is tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena to see if there is a supernatural or scientific explanation.

The Kings executive produce Evil with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Before taking on the titular character of Luke Cage on the Netflix Marvel series, which ran for two seasons, Colter was a fixture on the Kings’ CBS drama The Good Wife, playing one of the series’ most popular recurring characters, Chicago drug lord Lemond Bishop. He also reprised the character on the Kings’ The Good Fight spinoff for CBS All Access. Colter is currently shooting Deon Taylor’s Black and Blue for Screen Gems and will be seen later this year in features Breakthrough opposite Chrissy Metz, Fatale with Hillary Swank, Skin and Before We Know It.

Colter is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Scott Whitehead.