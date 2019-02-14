EXCLUSIVE: Rising Asian actor Mike Angelo has joined veteran action director Renny Harlin’s heist pic The Misfits. Pierce Brosnan is starring in the project that starts principal photography in Abu Dhabi on February 18. Hermione Corfield and Jamie Chung are also in the cast.

Penned by Robert Henny, The Misfits centers on renowned criminal Richard Pace (Brosnan) who finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others. Angelo is playing Wick in the film which will be produced by Kia Jam (Lucky Number Slevin, Sin City 2: A Dame To Die For) and Dean Altit (Realms).

Multi-hyphenate Angelo, who is of Thai and Chinese descent, rose to fame as part of the Thai pop duo Golf & Mike before segueing to television. His credits include Asian series Delicious Destiny, Mr Swimmer and My Amazing Boyfriend.

“Mike is an international sensation. His charisma and talent make him the perfect Wick,” say the producers. “We are very happy that he has joined us on this journey.” Angelo is repped by CAA.