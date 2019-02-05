Michelle Visage is joining Rupaul in the UK version of Drag Race.

The BBC has confirmed Visage, who has judged eight seasons of the U.S. format and four seasons of the All-Stars spin-off, will appear as a judge on the BBC Three show.

The eight-episode adaptation, which is being produced by World of Wonder for the youth-skewing network this year, will look to crown one of the UK’s top drag artists the ‘Queen of Great Britain’.

Contestants will compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, where they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to “sashay away”.

The reality series was originally commissioned by Viacom’s Logo TV before moving to VH1 for its ninth season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was commissioned by Damian Kavanagh, outgoing controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to bring the magic of RuPaul’s Drag Race to my favourite city in the world: London,” said Visage. “I know the UK has a wealth of talent to offer and I’m thrilled beyond belief to see these queens battle it out on the main stage, UK style. God save the Queens.

“Michelle has worked tirelessly to help bring Drag Race to the UK, we are grateful she is part of our family,” said World of Wonder co-founders Barbato and Bailey. “She is a quadruple threat; she sings, she dances, she acts, and boy, can she judge. Queens beware.”