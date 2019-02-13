The very busy Neil Gaiman came to TCA – again – to charm TV critics, explaining his utter delight in casting Welsh and Scottish actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the two extremely English starring roles of Amazon’s Good Omens.

Sheen as stoic and sensible angel, Aziraphale, and Tennant as suave man-about-town demon Crowley.

The story is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, and set in modern-day Britain. It follows the odd couple as they join forces to prevent the coming of the Apocalypse.

It’s a “quintessentially English” book, Gaiman insisted. And two actors, the Brit writer said, are playing “more English than if they were English.”

“They generate a PG Wodehouse English that doesn’t exist in reality,” he smiled.

Other than that, the project has no one style, Gaiman said. “It’s whatever we needed to make that sequence work. Because the book includes so many things. We felt like we were allowed to do that,” he said.

The TV series is thick with celebrities in guest roles. Asked how he pulled that off, Gaiman compared it to a story he read as a boy about soldiers who invaded castles by shooting an arrow tied to a thread which, in turn was tied to a string which, in turn was tied to a rope.

Michael Sheen was his thread, he said. One he said “yes” to the project, “we were home and dry,” Gaiman said. “I’d meet someone like Jon Hamm (who plays Gabriel) and he said his favorite book…was Good Omens. He does say he did it for the money – but I know he did it for the money AND because it was his favorite book.”

On a rare serious moment, after saying that Good Omens illustrates that good and evil can exist inside every individual simultaneously, Gaiman added that the work he has done with the United Nations Refugee Council, which he described as a group of people “working selflessly to help 65M refugees” left him “with a new appreciation and understanding of ‘good.'”