Producers for a planned Michael Jackson stage musical have canceled a pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago, citing “scheduling difficulties” caused by the recently ended Actors’ Equity strike.

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough will now make its world premiere with the previously announced Broadway debut in summer 2020. The producers said that the musical’s first national tour will premiere in Chicago.

The decision to skip the pre-Broadway try-out was announced today by The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage, producers of the bio-musical. Don’t Stop was to have debuted at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on Oct. 29, with a Dec. 1 closing date.

A developmental work session will take place in New York City this fall.

The 33-day Equity strike, which ended Feb. 8, prohibited union members from participating in the developmental labs that are increasingly common for Broadway musicals.

The cancellation of Don’t Stop‘s pre-Broadway Chicago engagement appears to be the first production nixed as a result of the strike. The Chicago run was announced in January.

The new musical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score comprised of Jackson songs. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Deadline has reached out to Actors’ Equity for comment.