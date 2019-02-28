After close to two decades with New Line Cinema, the studio’s EVP of Production Michael Disco is departing to launch his own production company The Disco Factory in an exclusive two-year producing deal with both New Line and Warner Bros.

Disco is a beloved executive on the lot, responsible for 34 movies during his tenure that have racked up $4.5 billion worldwide, and serving as an EP on such hits as San Andreas (close to half billion worldwide), Rampage ($426M), Central Intelligence, The Horrible Bosses franchise, Game Night and Golden Globe winner The Disaster Artist. Early career successes included Hairspray, Valentine’s Day, and He’s Just Not That Into You. We hear that Disco’s exit was amicable as he was looking to transition to producing.

“Michael Disco started working with us at New Line 19 years ago. He’s one of those people you hope will be on your team throughout their career. He has always been passionate about and incredibly talented in development and production, so it makes sense that he’s chosen to segue into producing. I am happy that he will be making his films at our studio where he is and has been a beloved and trusted colleague,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich.

“I am so grateful to Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Carolyn Blackwood and Walter Hamada for their incredible support in making this transition happen,” said Disco, “I’ve spent my entire career with Warner/New Line and I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the visionary and creative executives at both companies.”

Disco’s first project is the highly anticipated The Sopranos feature prequel The Many Saints of Newark on which he’ll serve as an Executive Producer. Sopranos series creator David Chase is producing and co-wrote the script with producer Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor is directing.

Following that, Disco will produce The Flash for WB/DC. That film has Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein set to write and direct, with Ezra Miller playing the title role.