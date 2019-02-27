President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee with live coverage on ABC, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC.

In an advance copy of Cohen’s testimony obtained Tuesday night by several news organizations, Cohen plans to tell Congress Trump is a “con man” and a “cheat” who knew Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks — and who implicitly instructed Cohen to lie about a Trump Tower project in Moscow that was underway during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen pleaded guilty and sentenced to three years in prison for crimes involving campaign finance and lying to Congress. Watch his testimony live above.