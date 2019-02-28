About 14 million people watched prison-bound Michael Cohen testify that his former boss President Donald Trump is racist, a conman and a cheat, and warn that if he loses in 2020 there will “never be a peaceful transition.”

That’s how many people watched him testify before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday across ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News Channel. It does not include data on other TV outlets such as C-Span etc, nor does it include the testimony’s considerable audience watching via various livestreams.

Among networks reporting in early Nielsen data, ABC clocked the largest crowd. About 3.097M ABC viewers warn

Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Republicans throwing spitballs at him for being there in the first place that if they continue to blindly follow Trump like he did they are “going to suffer the same consequences that I am suffering. Look at what happened to me.”

ABC was followed closely by CBS’s 3.050M.

The gap between broadcast and cable news networks was slim.

MNBC logged the largest cable news crowd.

About 2.8M viewers watched committee Republicans blast Cohen for considering movie, TV or book deals about his experience on that Comcast cable network.

Another 2.4M caught one committee member tell Cohen “Liar, liar, pants on fire” via Fox News Channel.

CNN averaged 2.2M viewers who caught the hearings’ wild Whose A Racist exchange between committee members Mark Meadows and Rashida Tlaib.

But CNN logged the largest crowd among cable newsers in the 25-54 age bracket that is the currency of TV news sales.

ABC, however, logged 760K in the age bracket, and CBS averaged 666K, besting CNN.

ABC’s numbers may be higher than competitors in part because its news coverage wrapped at 3 PM when the committee took a break. Data for the other networks runs through 5:15 PM, when the hearing wrapped.

After the testimony, and with President Trump’s summit in North Korea unraveled, Fox News Channel dominated primetime punditry, averaging 3.447M viewers, besting MSNBC’s 3.137M and CNN’s 1.788M.

MSNBC had the edge on the news demo in primetime, 645K viewers to FNC’s 629K and CNN’s 5.77K.