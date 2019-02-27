President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen came to Washington on Wednesday to call Trump is a racist, a conman and a cheat who knew Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a Wikileaks drop of DNC emails, and reimbursed him while in the White House for hush money paid to a porn star.

“Over the past two years I have been smeared as a ‘rat’ by the President of the United States,” Cohen said in testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning. While Trump was wooing North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Cohen nailed him.

For starters, “Individual #1” on all those court documents made public, back when Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and other charges in the Southern District of New York, “is President Donald J. Trump,” Cohen said for the record.

Trump ran for office only “to make his brand great,” Cohen asserted.

“He had no desire or intention to lead this nation – only to market himself and to build his wealth and power,” he added.

“Mr. Trump would often say this campaign was going to be the “greatest infomercial in politician history…The campaign, for him, was always a marketing opportunity.”

Cohen’s testimony got delayed when two of Trump’s most ardent supporters, Rep. Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan, immediately jumped in to try to block him from speaking by scrubbing the event altogether. They claimed Cohen’s camp had not gotten the committee information enough hours in advance, per rules of the hearing. They pointed out, like they meant it to sting, that CNN got the information before they did.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, in studio, noted most news outlets had it, not just CNN. But Trump likes to single out CNN for his Enemy of the People rhetoric when addressing his base and, while he’s in North Korea, Meadows and Jordan acted as his surrogates.

“You made it clear you did not want American people to hear what Mr. Cohen has to say,” Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings scoffed. “But American people have a right to hear him so we’re going to proceed.”

“The days of this committee protecting the President at all costs are over.”

Cohen brought show-and-tell material for the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and millions of TV viewers. They included documents he said showed Trump’s involvement in criminal activity to which Cohen pleaded guilty and is on his way to the slammer for three years.

Among them, a copy of a check Trump wrote from his personal bank account after he became POTUS, to reimburse Cohen for the hush money payments he made to cover up his affair with Stormy Daniels and prevent damage to his campaign. The $35,000 check was one of 11 Cohen said he was paid throughout a year while Trump was POTUS.

Cohen also came armed with financial statements for 2011-2013 that Trump gave to Deutsche Bank, “to inquire about a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills.”

Less legally significant, though maybe more juicy for TV viewers, Cohen brought material about Trump’s Vietnam deferment, and about Trump’s actual net worth.

Then there is the copy of an article with Trump’s handwriting on it, “reporting” on the auction of a portrait of Trump in which Trump had arranged for the bidder ahead of time and reimbursed the bidder from the account of his non-profit charitable foundation. That portrait now hangs in one of his country clubs.

Copies of letters Cohen says he wrote at Trump’s direction that threatened the high schools and colleges he attended not to release his grades or SAT scores.

Cohen said his appearance before three committees this week, his guilty plea ad his work with law enforcement agencies “are steps along a path of redemption that will restore faith in me and help this country understand our president better.”

He acknowledged he had previously lied to Congress under oath about when Trump stopped negotiating the Moscow Tower project in Russia. Back then he said negotiations ended in January of 2016. “That was false – our negotiations continues for months later during the campaign.”

Trump’s personal lawyers reviewed and edited his statements to Congress about the timing of the Moscow Tower negotiations before he gave those false statements to Congress, Cohen claimed.

“Trump knew of, and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it,” Cohen said. “He lied about it because he never expected to win the election. He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project.”

“At least a half- dozen times between the Iowa Caucus in January 2016 and the end of June….he would ask me ‘How’s it going in Russia?’ – referring to the Moscow Tower project,” Cohen testified.

Trump did not “directly” tell him to lie to Congress. “That’s not how he operates,” Cohen told Congress.

“In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In this way, he was telling me to lie.”

In one of the more poignant moments in his opening statement, Cohen reiterated what Trump already has said publicly that he did not consider the late Sen. John McCain to be a “hero” because he likes people who were not captured. Cohen told the committee Trump told him about his own medical deferment from the Vietnam draft, “You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”

“I find it ironic, President Trump, that you are in Vietnam right now,” Cohen snarked.