Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse will hit theaters on Sept. 18, 2020, Paramount announced today.

This is the pic starring Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, one of the recurring characters in the Jack Ryan universe who is a former NAVY Seal turned CIA ops guy. The novel is set during the Vietnam War. Taylor Sheridan is adapting and Stefano Sollima is directing. Pic will be an origin story for the character, and is one of two Rainbow Six movies that the Melrose lot is making.

In previous Paramount Jack Ryan movies, the character of Kelly was portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears.

The only other major studio release scheduled on that date next year is DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods 2.