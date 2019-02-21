Michael B. Jordan is in talks to star in Journal for Jordan, Sony Pictures’ adaptation of Pulitzer-winning journalist Dana Cadendy’s bestselling memoir that will be directed by Denzel Washington. Oscar-nominated Mudbound scribe Virgil Williams penned the script. Jordan will also produce this via his Outlier Society production company.

The 2008 book tells of Canedy’s love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal of life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was 7 months old, but his spirit lives on in his writings to Dana and Jordan.

Sony tapped Williams for the gig a year ago. It will be Washington’s next helming effort after Paramount’s Fences, which scored four Oscard noms in 2017. Like that pic, Journal for Jordan is being produced by Washington and Escape Artists’ Todd Black along with Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Jordan most recently starred in Creed 2 and Oscar Best Picture nominee Black Panther.