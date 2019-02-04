No word yet how fast the end products will be delivered, but Michael B. Jordan is going into business with Amazon.

Just weeks after signing a feature first look deal with Warner Bros, The Black Panther and Creed star’s Outlier Society Productions has now strategically inked a first look TV series deal with the Jennifer Salke run Amazon Studios for original series.

Putting its morals where its money is, the deal is set not only to bring new series to the Jeff Bezos created streamer but also to enlarge the franchise, literally and figuratively. All projects between Jordan’s Outlier and Amazon will have an inclusion rider. This increasingly and thankfully more and more incrementally familer state of affairs in the industry mandates a specific level of diverse hiring on both sides of the camera for crew and cast.

“It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society,” Jordan said today in a statement of the deal with Amazon. “On behalf of myself and President of Production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios,” the EP of the upcoming OWN drama David Makes Man added. “In just a few short years they have become home to some of television’s most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today’s audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can’t wait to unveil the fruits of this union.”

Amazon are also pretty sweet on the union with one of Hollywood’s hottest talents. Jordan previously had a 2016 inked TV and film agreement with Skydance.

“The key to Michael’s success, going back to the beginning of his career, has been his ability to elevate each role he has brought to life, often shattering stereotypes along the way,” Amazon Studio boss Salke, noted Monday “One of the reasons it’s so exciting to be in business with him, Alana and Outlier Society is because they are part of the new wave of creative talents emphasizing diversity both above and below the line, and using their success to empower others. We can’t wait to bring their vision to a global audience who is hungry for revolutionary, authentic content.”

The announcement with Amazon comes one day before Jordan joins his fellow David Makes Man executive producer Oprah Winfrey at Times Square’s Playstation Theater for a sit-down one-on-one interview. The duo were supposed to be on stage at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend before last for a David Makes Man panel bit Ms. O had to beg off as moderator due to illness.

The $200 a ticket sold out event on Tuesday will also feature A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper, Melinda Gates and potential 2020 Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, as well as Jordan.