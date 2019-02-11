MGM Television has extended its overall deal with Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes and their Shaggy Entertainment through 2020. It renews the pact they inked in 2017. Since then they created and executive produced CBS’ competition series TKO: Total Knock Out with Kevin Hart and have set up projects at both Epix and Discovery.

The pair have worked together since both were at Fox TV Studios, then spent two years as a team under an overall deal at Wilshire Studios, where they sold over several projects and consulted at Lifetime, Syfy, USA, E!, TLC and Food Network. Their past credits include Minute to Win It, Big Brother, Biggest Loser, Wipeout, Red Neck Island, American Bible Challenge, Idiot Test and It Takes A Church.

Kelly, left, and Hughes Courtesy MGM TV

“Sean and Steve are two incredible, creative and hardworking executives with a keen eye for what works in today’s market place and we look forward to a long future together,” said Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, in a release announcing the deal Monday.

Added MGM unscripted television boss Barry Poznick: “We have built a tremendous working relationship in the short time we have worked together and we look forward to bigger things to come.”

MGM’s current unscripted TV projects include NBC’s The Voice, CBS’ Survivor and TKO, ABC’s Shark Tank, Fox’s Beat Shazam and El Rey’s Luca Underground. In addition, MGM owns Evolution Media, producers of two series in Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise as well as Vander Pump Rules and E!’s Botched; and Big Fish Entertainment, producers of A&E’s Live PD among others.