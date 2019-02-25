Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry stole the show as presenters for the Best Costume design award tonight at the Academy Awards.

In a parody mash-up of The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots, McCarthy, donning the red hair of Mary Queen of Scots‘ Margot Robbie, flowed onto the Dolby Theatre stage in an elaborate gown adorned by as many rabbits as Olivia Coleman had in The Favourite.

“These artists create a prestige of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story,” McCarthy deadpanned as she stroke her bunny rabbit puppet. “Costume designers construct the looks around a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest, subtlest of ways. “

“So true,” co-presenter Brian Tyree Henry, agreed, dressed in a Mary Poppins Returns lacy look of his own.

McCarthy initially struggled to open the Oscars envelop, due to her rabbit hand puppet, but she did announce Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter as the winner. Carter became the first African American woman to win the best costume design Academy Award. The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, Mary Poppins Returns and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs were fellow nominees in the category.