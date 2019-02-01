Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to star in Blacklist screenplay Black Flies by Ryan King, based on the novel by Shannon Burke.

The film will be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, who last helmed well-received A24 title A Prayer Before Dawn. Black Flies is the story of a young paramedic, Ollie Cross (Sheridan), navigating his first year on the job. He’s partnered with Rutkovsky (Gibson), an experienced medic who thrusts Ollie into the harsh realities of New York’s inner-city streets. Amidst high crime rates, homelessness, and widespread drug use, Ollie finds his perspective on life and death beginning to shift.

Mad River Pictures is financing and producing alongside Christopher Kopp, Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, and Anthony Katagas. Sheridan will also be a producer on the film with production slated to begin second quarter, 2019. CAA and Endeavor Content are handling U.S. rights, and IMR International will begin foreign sales in Berlin next week.

Gibson and Sauvaire are represented by CAA. Sauvaire is also repped by Grandview, Sheridan by WME, and Ryan King by UTA and Heroes and Villains Entertainment. Two & Two Pictures is repped by WME and Grandview, and Shannon Burke by Paradigm.

IMR’s The Report recently sold in an eight-figure Sundance deal with Amazon. The slate also includes Guy Ritchie’s next film Bush; What Is Life Worth with Michael Keaton; Ruin with Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenarts, and King Of The Jungle with Seth Rogen and Michael Keaton.

Two & Two Pictures, the production company of Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, and Christopher Kopp’s AZA films just premiered Wounds at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.