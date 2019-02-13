Megyn Kelly thinks Sarah Silverman’s adult-oriented comedy – or at least one blisteringly “blue” (Silverman’s perfectly understated description) tweet aimed at Donald Trump – doesn’t square with the comic’s kids movie career.

Needless to say, Silverman doesn’t agree, and has let loose on to set things right. A few well-known Silverman fans couldn’t resist weighing in as well.

But first, some beef background. Trump was involved, of course.

Two days ago, the president slam-tweeted Amy Klobuchar for making her presidential bid announcement in a snowstorm, wondering how global warming squared with “a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.”

See all tweets below.

Trump’s climate change know-nothingism was too much for Silverman to take, and the host of the recently canceled I Love You, America unleashed an exquisitely nasty drag:

No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with FUCK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water. Eat shit, you greedy twat. https://t.co/cqUQtHWtlW — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

Eyes apparently still stinging, Kelly tweeted, “This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney. (And just did, in Ralph Breaks the Internet.)”

Silverman’s turn. She tweeted three messages in response to Kelly: “It’s true! I am a blue explicit often political comedian and also love doing voices for children. I know it’s easier if people are one thing but no one is, not even you! We all have many sides and I think that’s ok.”

And: “Ps I’m more offended by a president who denies a real threat 97% of scientists beg him to take action on while creating a fake threat out of at-risk brown people at the border.”

And finally, this Ralph-centric one: “Which is out on digital TODAY! ❤️❤️❤️@DisneyAnimation @wreckitralph #RalphBreaksTheInternet”

The Silverman-Kelly back-and-forth drew interest from Silverman supporters like Patton Oswalt, Olivia Wilde and Whitney Cummings. Check them out below, following the Kelly-Silverman tweets.

This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney. (And just did, in Ralph Breaks the Internet.) https://t.co/WwHEPFBka6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 12, 2019

It’s true! I am a blue explicit often political comedian and also love doing voices for children. I know it’s easier if people are one thing but no one is, not even you! We all have many sides and I think that’s ok. Peace Ma https://t.co/moi7uEBpbc — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

Ps I’m more offended by a president who denies a real threat 97% of scientists beg him to take action on while creating a fake threat out of at-risk brown people at the border https://t.co/moi7uEBpbc — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

Eh. I deleted my response to Megyn Kelly. @SarahKSilverman’s was way more eloquent, elevated and useful. And she doesn’t need my or ANYONE’s help smashing trolls. See below 👇👇👇 https://t.co/Nk7CQn1kEd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 12, 2019

Ditto. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) February 13, 2019

Hey, @SarahKSilverman–remember when @megynkelly thought black face was cool and they canceled her show? https://t.co/DjFXJbSLGC — Bill Prady (@billprady) February 12, 2019