Vixen star Megalyn Echikunwoke is set as one of the two co-leads opposite Brittany Snow in Fox’s drama pilot based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters. The untitled project (fka Sisters) hails from Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, as well as the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks, with Leslye Headland set to direct the pilot, the drama centers on Julia Bechley (Snow), an only child who finds her life turned upside down when her father is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – both of whom quickly become a part of her now redefined family.

Echikunwoke will play one of the two sisters, Edie, a successful criminal defense attorney who is partners in both work and life with her husband. Despite her desire for stability, she’s dissatisfied with her marriage and can’t seem to scratch the itch.

Network Ten

Weisman executive produces with Headland, True Jack’s Katims and Jeni Mulein, Banks and Endemol Shine North America president Sharon Levy. Universal produces in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Australian series Sisters, in which Edie was played by Antonia Prebble, premiered its seven-episode first season on Network Ten in October 2017 and launched as a Netflix Original Series on September 1, 2018.

Echikunwoke voiced the title character on the DC animated series Vixen. She also co-starred on A&E’s Damien and recurred on Fox’s The Following. Echikunwoke, who co-stars in the movie Late Night, which premiered at Sundance, is repped by UTA and Untitled.