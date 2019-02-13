EXCLUSIVE: Talk about a shocker, and also a great get for Dana Brunetti, Keegan Rosenberger and their Cavalry Media. Matt DelPiano, who has been a top agent at CAA and a 26-year veteran of the talent agency, is becoming a partner at Cavalry Media and launching a full-service management company, Cavalry Management.

DelPiano is a respected and well-liked talent rep whose handled such clients as Alec Baldwin, Mariska Hargitay, Al Pacino, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Sinise, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, James Caan, Martha Raddatz, Andrea Mitchell and Tucker Carlson.

All clients are expected to stay with DelPiano as he launches this new chapter in his career.

DelPiano is joining Cavalry right away as partner and president of Cavalry Management, where he will also produce film and television projects for the company, which has been gearing up with multiple development hires over the past six months. DelPiano and Brunetti have known each other for about 15 years and have worked together to secure rights to some very high-profile projects.

“I am very excited to be partnering with Dana and Keegan which will allow us to foster the best talent and develop interesting projects under one roof,” DelPiano said in a statement to Deadline. “I am very much looking forward to all the new opportunities I know will exist in the environment Dana, Keegan and I will be creating at Cavalry.”

What a powerhouse agent though. During his stint at CAA, DelPiano was instrumental in the acquisition of life rights for Universal’s Thai Cave project which Brunetti is producing with Mike DeLuca. In fact, DelPiano traveled to Thailand and diligently worked to secure those rights, meeting with families and learning the details of the survivor’s stories and that of their rescuers.

DelPiano and Brunetti also collaborated to secure life rights of Richard Phillips for Sony for the Tom Hanks-starrer Captain Phillips, which garnered six Oscar noms in including Best Picture in 2014.

In a joint statement, Cavalry co-founders Brunetti and Rosenberger told Deadline: “Launching this division makes sense on every level for Cavalry – not only does it create a new revenue stream for the company, but it will consolidate many creative and business processes, and allow Cavalry to connect projects with the right talent seamlessly and synergistically. We are thrilled to be partnering with Matt, a brilliant talent rep, executive and trusted partner, in this next phase of his career.”

Over at CAA, they couldn’t have been more gracious about DelPiano’s move. Kevin Huvane, CAA partner and managing director, said in a statement: “We congratulate Matt on his new venture,” saying that the agent he worked alongside for over two decades “has been a trusted friend and colleague for over 25 years. Although we will miss seeing him every day, we wish him nothing but the best and look forward to collaborating with him in his new role as manager and producer.”

DelPiano comes into the new company as its is in development on a number of projects. For instance, Cavalry is developing an original scripted series centered on UEFA Champions League soccer with Larry Kaplow (Law & Order: SVU, House) writing the pilot. The company also recently optioned the bestselling book trilogy Extracted, from author R.R. Haywood as a possible TV series. And, of course, the Thai Cave Rescue film.