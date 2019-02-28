Masked Singer’s Season 1 finale (3.6, 11.445M) drowned everything else out on Wednesday night, taking its ninth consecutive Wednesday win.

Armed with two hours worth of celebrity singing competition Season 1 finale, Fox ranked No. 1 for the night in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, teens and in total viewers. Fox Wednesday posted the highest-rated night of the season on any network excluding sports and awards show nights.

Compared to its own previous week’s performance The Masked Singer jumped 33% in the demo, and 37% in total viewers.

Fox tallied the wrap up as two episodes: the final reveal from 9-10 PM following a full hour of fond looking back at the season. That lead-in was no slouch either (2.6, 8.596M), besting NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2, 8.448M), CBS’s Survivor (1.5, 7.061M), ABC’s comedy duo Goldbergs (1.1, 4.524M) and Schooled (0.9, 3.518M), and CW’s Riverdale (0.3, 878K).

At 10 PM, ABC’s repeat of Whiskey Cavalier’s premiere (0.7, 4.101M) in its regular timeslot built on its lead-in by 1,2 million viewers and improved ABC’s showing in the hour by 105% in total viewers and 75% in the demo compared to week-ago Match Game finale. But Whiskey’s repeat of its premiere, previously shown post-Oscars, came in shy of NBC’s Chicago P.D. (1.1, 7.134M).

Chicago P.D. also bested the second hour of CBS’s two hour World’s Best (0.5, 2.687M) which bellyflopped off its Survivor leadin.

Fox (3.1, 10.021M) ran off with the night in both metrics, followed, not closely, by NBC (1.2, 7.943M), ABC (0.9, 3.922M) CBS (0.8, 4.145M) AND CW (0.3, 747K).